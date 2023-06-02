ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in a 2021 attempted murder for hire over a drug debt of more than $100,000.

Micah Gordon was in a hotel room with Kevin Cunningham on Oct. 13, 2021, when he hired two people to kill a man, according to court documents.

The group met in the parking lot of a nursing home where Gordon handed off four guns, including an AR-15-style weapon, and $600 for ammunition and supplies to be used in the killing. But the two hired guns were actually confidential informants, and Cunningham and Gordon were arrested and charged.

Both men pleaded guilty to their crimes, and Cunningham was sentenced in November to more than eight years in prison.

On Friday, Gordon appeared in court and told the judge that his conviction was a "turning point" in a life full of hardship. Gordon suffered from emotional abuse and abandonment, poverty and, later, addiction, his attorney said. He was arrested several times over the years for drugs and weapons offenses.

But now, Gordon said he wanted to change. He said he wanted to keep raising his kids and felt called to help young people stay away from the constant crime and violence in St. Louis.

"I'm at a stage of correcting my life," he said. "I am a changed man."

Prosecutors and Gordon's attorney jointly recommended he receive a five-year sentence.

Judge Audrey Fleissig agreed. She also sentenced him to an additional 18 months for violating his supervised release in a previous case.