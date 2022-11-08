Man sentenced to prison for threatening to blow up St. Louis synagogue

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge sentenced a man Tuesday to 2 ½ years in prison for threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue.

Cody S. Rush, 30, called the FBI multiple times beginning just after 5 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021, saying he was going to blow up the Central Reform Congregation synagogue on Waterman Boulevard in the Central West End. He said he was hearing voices, according to court documents.

At around 6:30 p.m., Rush called again and said he was on the same street as the synagogue. He said his parents raised him to hate Jewish people, and he wanted to kill as many people as he could. Officers with local police and the FBI found Rush sitting on steps on Waterman Boulevard. When officers approached and asked if he was feeling OK, Rush said, "I am feeling suicidal and homicidal. I just feel like killing Jews."

In court Tuesday, Rush told the court he was not taking his mental health medication at the time he made the threats. His attorney said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and a brain injury.

"I am very remorseful about what happened," he told the judge. "I didn't really know what I was doing."

Prosecutor Matthew T. Drake said it was important to recommend a prison sentence because of the impact of the crime.

"The Jewish community took it very seriously," he said.

Jay Greenberg, the special agent in charge of the St. Louis office of the FBI, said after the hearing he was pleased with the cooperation from local law enforcement agencies and emphasized the importance of finding the culprits of threats against all religious groups.

"It is important the United States prosecute these cases so we can protect our most basic Civil Rights," he said.

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey ultimately sentenced Rush to 30 months in prison and recommended he be housed in a federal prison in Georgia because he had multiple cases pending in that state.