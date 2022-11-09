 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to prison in shooting death of 18-year-old

ST. LOUIS — A 56-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison for fatally shooting an 18-year-old in July 2020. 

James E. Chaney pleaded guilty in September to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Bander Abdelal-Majed in the 4100 block of North Grand Boulevard. 

Charging documents said witnesses saw Chaney leaving the scene that afternoon with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand. 

He was initially charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, but on Sept. 23 he pleaded guilty to the lesser charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm. Chaney has previous felony convictions, including gun crimes, forgery, drug trafficking and child abuse.

Chaney was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and three years for armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He will serve all of those sentences at the same time.

