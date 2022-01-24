Man sentenced to time served in 2018 homicide in Pine Lawn

CLAYTON — A man was discharged from jail Monday after entering a plea of no contest in a deadly shooting in Pine Lawn in 2018.

Devin Hunt, 39, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the Feb. 3, 2018, shooting death of Erik Ervin. Hunt had been awaiting retrial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a jury in September 2019 could not reach verdicts.

Prosecutors dropped a count of armed criminal action as part of Hunt's plea agreement.

Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo accepted Hunt's Alford plea and sentenced him to three years of time already incarcerated. An Alford plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction.

Ervin was found shot to death on a parking lot in the 4500 block of Jennings Station Road, just south of Interstate 70. An eyewitness testified that Hunt killed Erwin about 1:45 p.m. as Ervin was running away.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, said Monday that the state's case weakened because "the eyewitness and only evidence in the case became less credible and uncooperative."

Hunt has been in custody since February 2018, according to jail and court records. In October 2019, Hunt received a 51-month prison term in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis in a 2016 meth distribution case. Court records say he'll be on three years' of supervised probation upon his release in that case.

Hunt's lawyer Evelyn Lewis said Hunt is "ready to move on and be back with his family."

