Man sets house aflame in north St. Louis, threatens firefighters with knife

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday with additional information.

ST. LOUIS — A man started a house fire Tuesday before pulling a knife on firefighters and preventing them from entering the home in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis, fire officials said.

The man set the fire in the basement of the home and his behavior forced firefighters to remain outside with police.

They were called to the 4500 block of Ashland Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. and when they entered the home they encountered a man with a "big knife" and promptly backed out, fire Capt. Leon Whitener said. The man was identified by Whitener as Bernard Jones, 70.

Jones had used gasoline to set fire to different parts of the home at least three times and has been throwing objects down at firefighters from a second floor window, Whitener said. Firefighters used a ladder truck to pour water on the house from above, but didn't re-enter the home. A gurney sat waiting on the sidewalk as smoke continued to billow from the home.

"He's tried to light it back up, but we doused the interior pretty good," Whitener said at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. "We're still in a holding pattern."