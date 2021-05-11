 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sets house aflame in north St. Louis, threatens firefighters with knife
0 comments
top story

Man sets house aflame in north St. Louis, threatens firefighters with knife

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday with additional information. 

ST. LOUIS — A man started a house fire Tuesday before pulling a knife on firefighters and preventing them from entering the home in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis, fire officials said.

The man set the fire in the basement of the home and his behavior forced firefighters to remain outside with police.

They were called to the 4500 block of Ashland Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. and when they entered the home they encountered a man with a "big knife" and promptly backed out, fire Capt. Leon Whitener said. The man was identified by Whitener as Bernard Jones, 70.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jones had used gasoline to set fire to different parts of the home at least three times and has been throwing objects down at firefighters from a second floor window, Whitener said. Firefighters used a ladder truck to pour water on the house from above, but didn't re-enter the home. A gurney sat waiting on the sidewalk as smoke continued to billow from the home.

"He's tried to light it back up, but we doused the interior pretty good," Whitener said at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. "We're still in a holding pattern."

Police negotiators arrived at the scene in an effort to get Jones to leave the house. Family members told firefighters that Jones didn't have a history of mental health disorders.

Jones lives at the home with his brother and cousin, officials said.

St. Louis firefighters assess the situation outside a smoking home on Ashland Avenue where a man holed himself inside and set fire to the building on May 11, 2021. Firefighters say he threatened them with a knife when they tried to enter. Video by Colter Peterson
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Water gushes from main break downtown

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports