SWANSEA, Ill. • A Swansea police officer got in a shootout with a suspect in a residential neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Neither the suspect nor the officer were shot, though both were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
The confrontation began about 8:30 a.m. when officers were tracking a stolen vehicle near Rand Lane in Swansea, according to a statement from police Chief Steven Johnson.
Eventually a Swansea police officer chased the suspected thief on foot. When the officer attempted to make an arrest, the suspect fired shots. A different Swansea officer then returned fire.
Soon more officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.
At one point in the struggle, the suspect bit one of the officers, police said.
The suspect and two officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
There are no other suspects in the area, police said.
Illinois State police are investigating the shooting.