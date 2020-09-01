Man shot by St. Louis County officers after firing at them as they arrested his brother, police say

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with additional information from police.

JENNINGS — St. Louis County officers shot a man Tuesday after police say he fired shots at them while they attempted to make an arrest.

Members of a special response unit were in the 5700 block of Hodiamont Avenue arresting a 31-year-old man for first-degree assault when another man who's believed to be the brother of the 31-year-old attempted to intervene, authorities said.

The man fired shots at police and four officers fired back, injuring the man, police said. The 30-year-old shooter was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, authorities said. No officers were hurt.

The officers who fired their weapons ranged in age from 28 to 36 and had between five and 10 years of law enforcement experience, according to St. Louis County police Sgt. Ben Granda.

"A shootout in broad daylight is not something we want," Granda said. "Voluntary compliance with police would prevent these things from happening."

The incident was captured on the officers' body cameras, Granda said.