Man shoots, critically injures DoorDash driver who hit car while parking

ST. LOUIS — A delivery driver for DoorDash was shot and critically injured Wednesday night when he accidentally hit a car while trying to park, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the chest about 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of Ashland Avenue, in the Kingsway West neighborhood of north St. Louis. Police said he was critical and stable at a hospital.

Police arrested a man, 27, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The victim told officers he was working for DoorDash, a restaurant delivery service. He was delivering an order to someone on Ashland and accidentally hit the suspect's vehicle while backing up to park, police said.

The suspect got out of the car and fired shots at him, police said. The gunman admitting firing a shot; he surrendered his gun to officers and was taken into custody, police said.