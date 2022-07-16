Man shoots, kills robbery suspect during 'violent crime spree' in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — A St. Louis man on a bathroom break at a Quik Trip here shot and killed an armed robber early Saturday.

Police said the robber was on a "violent crime spree" across three St. Charles gas stations.

The Quik Trip customer, identified only as a 26-year-old man from St. Louis, stopped around 3:20 a.m. at the gas station at 2260 First Capitol Dr. to use the restroom and make a purchase, St. Charles police said in a release. The man was on his way back to his vehicle in front of the store when he saw a black SUV pull up abruptly.

The customer watched a man get out of the SUV, run into the Quik Trip carrying a backpack, and approach a clerk by the coffee pots, police said. He then grabbed the clerk and dragged her to the front of the store while she was screaming.

The customer saw the man inside the station holding a knife to the clerk's throat. The customer got his 9mm handgun from his vehicle, entered the store, and confronted the suspect, police said.

The suspect grabbed his backpack, told the man, "I have something for you," and walked toward him, police said.

The customer then fired several times. The suspect fell to the floor. The customer and the clerk, who were uninjured, both called 911, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they believed the same suspect was responsible for two other crimes just prior to the Quik Trip incident:

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday a suspect entered an On The Run convenience store at a Mobil gas station at 1401 South Fifth Street, and announced a robbery. He held a knife to the throat of a clerk, 43, while she opened the cash register, according to police.

The suspect then pushed the clerk to the floor, stole money from the cash register and dragged the clerk toward the rear of the store asking where the safe was. When the clerk couldn't open the safe, he dragged her back to the front counter to open a second register. This suspect also fled in a black SUV.

The clerk had knife cuts on her left wrist, right hand and neck, and was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Around 3:15 a.m., with officers en route to the On The Run, a call came in for an alarm at Midtown Phillips 66, 524 First Capitol Drive. Officers found broken glass and began investigating it as a burglary.

Investigators determined the black SUV was a black 2013 Toyota Highlander, reported stolen in an armed robbery on July 15 from the 13500 block of Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights.

Items believed to have been stolen from the burglary at Midtown Phillips 66 were located in the vehicle, police said.

Police said they would not release the name of the suspect before they notified his next of kin.

Lt. Thomas Wilkison, spokesman for St. Charles Police, said he would need to talk to his chief before releasing the shooter's name.

Police also declined to release surveillance video from the three gas stations.