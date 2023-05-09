ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old man shot and killed another man police say was attempting to rob him Saturday evening.

The man and a woman were returning home just before 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Destrehan when two men approached them and attempted to rob him, Maj. Ryan Cousins said.

"One of those would-be robbers was armed with a hand gun and one was armed with a rifle," Cousins sad.

The 31-year-old man pulled out his own gun and the three exchanged fire, Cousins said.

One of the attempted robbers was shot and died at the scene. The man being robbed was shot but survived.

This attempted robbery happened just hours before four teenagers were shot a few blocks away. Two of them died, the other two were hospitalized.