Man shoots neighbor's ex-boyfriend in south St. Louis County

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police officers responded early Monday to a call for a burglary in progress at an apartment in the Oakville area and found a man who had been shot.

They later identified the man as Alex Mitchell, 27, of the 5200 block of Wind Rose Drive in the Imperial area of Jefferson County.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that before 2 a.m. Monday, a man who lives in the 2800 block of Blackforest Drive heard his neighbor’s apartment door being forced in, and a woman inside the apartment screaming for help. The resident armed himself and went to help his neighbor. As the confrontation unfolded, the resident fired a gun, striking Mitchell, who was later identified as the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

The neighbor is cooperating with detectives and has not been charged with a crime.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 636-529-8210.

