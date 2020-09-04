 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shoots woman in leg as 4-year-old child sits nearby, St. Louis police say
0 comments

Man shoots woman in leg as 4-year-old child sits nearby, St. Louis police say

Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman in the leg Thursday while the two sat in a car with the woman's 4-year-old daughter.

The man opened fire about 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue, police said.

The gunman had argued with the woman before he shot her in the leg, authorities said. Her condition wasn't released. The woman's daughter was not injured, police said.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Charges are pending.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports