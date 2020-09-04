Man shoots woman in leg as 4-year-old child sits nearby, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a man accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman in the leg Thursday while the two sat in a car with the woman's 4-year-old daughter.

The man opened fire about 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue, police said.

The gunman had argued with the woman before he shot her in the leg, authorities said. Her condition wasn't released. The woman's daughter was not injured, police said.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Charges are pending.

