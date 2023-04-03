ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the groin and at least 10 cars were hit by bullets Sunday night on the border of the city's Dutchtown and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. when two men and two teenage boys were walking near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Liberty Street.

The man who was shot told officers that multiple people began firing shots at them, hitting the 21-year-old man and about 10 vehicles, according to a police report.

The man who was shot was driven by the other man to a hospital, police said.