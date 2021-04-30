Man shot and killed after altercation in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man in his 60s was shot and killed Friday after an altercation in Ferguson, police said.

The man, not yet identified, was killed around noon at a residence in the 1600 block of Norlakes Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened after an altercation between the victim and another person who either lived at or frequently visited the home. The suspect, a man in his 20s, fled after the shooting.

