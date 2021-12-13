Man shot and killed after firing at police officers in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man was shot and killed Sunday night after police say he fired shots at them near the intersection of Tiffin and South Marguerite avenues in Ferguson.

Neighbors on Marguerite reported hearing two rounds of at least five shots.

Police units from several jurisdictions responded to multiple crime scenes. A large area was blocked off to traffic Sunday night.

John Buchannan, police chief of the North County Police Cooperative, referred questions Monday morning to county police spokeswoman Tracy Panus. Panus said officers from county and the North County Cooperative fired shots.

Panus said she was still trying to verify details from detectives on what happened immediately before officers opened fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man has not yet been identified.

The incident began about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Carson Road when someone called police to report seeing man with a weapon. When police arrived, the man fired shots at them, authorities said.