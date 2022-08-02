Man shot and killed in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot and killed early Tuesday in the city's Carr Square neighborhood.

Jamari Adams, 17, was shot and killed just after 1:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cass Avenue, near the edge of the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Adams lived in the same block in which the shooting occurred.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

No other information was available Tuesday morning.