 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man shot and killed in Carr Square neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot and killed early Tuesday in the city's Carr Square neighborhood. 

Jamari Adams, 17, was shot and killed just after 1:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cass Avenue, near the edge of the St. Louis Place neighborhood. 

Adams lived in the same block in which the shooting occurred. 

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

No other information was available Tuesday morning. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News