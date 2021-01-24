Man shot and killed in Central West End neighborhood, girl shot and transported to hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead and a young girl is not conscious or breathing following a shooting in the Central West End on Sunday evening, police said.
Police responded to a shooting at 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue and found a man dead on scene. A girl of an unspecified age was taken to a hospital in grave condition.
There are several popular bars and restaurants on the block where the shooting happened.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Rachel Rice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today