 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot and killed in Central West End neighborhood, girl shot and transported to hospital
0 comments

Man shot and killed in Central West End neighborhood, girl shot and transported to hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead and a young girl is not conscious or breathing following a shooting in the Central West End on Sunday evening, police said.

Police responded to a shooting at 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue and found a man dead on scene. A girl of an unspecified age was taken to a hospital in grave condition.

There are several popular bars and restaurants on the block where the shooting happened.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports