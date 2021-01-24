Man shot and killed in Central West End neighborhood, girl shot and transported to hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead and a young girl is not conscious or breathing following a shooting in the Central West End on Sunday evening, police said.

Police responded to a shooting at 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue and found a man dead on scene. A girl of an unspecified age was taken to a hospital in grave condition.

There are several popular bars and restaurants on the block where the shooting happened.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.