Man shot and killed in Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before 1:15 a.m. at Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue, near the edge of the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.
No other details were available Saturday morning.
From staff reports
