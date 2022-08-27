 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood. 

The shooting happened just before 1:15 a.m. at Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue, near the edge of the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital. 

No other details were available Saturday morning. 

