Man shot and killed in Columbus Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday just north of downtown in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood. 

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at O'Fallon and North Ninth Streets.

No other information was available Wednesday night. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

