Man shot and killed in Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, police said. 

Police were called just after 2 p.m. to the 3800 block of Gustine Avenue, where they found the man shot in the back. 

Police said the man was 35 years old but have not yet identified him. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
