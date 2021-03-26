 Skip to main content
Man shot and killed in Dutchtown neighborhood, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, and a suspect is in custody, police say. 

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue. 

No other details were available Friday night. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

