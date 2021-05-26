 Skip to main content
Man shot and killed in Dutchtown neighborhood
Man shot and killed in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, police say.

The man's death was at first ruled "suspicious" because investigators found no obvious signs of trauma, but an autopsy determined he had been shot, police said Wednesday.

Ronnie Marshall, 39, was found dead just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Dunnica Avenue. Police were initially called to that block for a report of a shooting. 

Marshall lived in the same block where he was found dead. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
