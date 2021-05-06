 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot and killed in Dutchtown neighborhood
0 comments

Man shot and killed in Dutchtown neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, police say. 

Police were called just after 2 p.m. to the 3800 block of Gustine Avenue, where they found a man shot in the back. 

Police say the man was 35, but have not yet identified him. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories May 5, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports