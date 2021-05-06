Man shot and killed in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, police say.
Police were called just after 2 p.m. to the 3800 block of Gustine Avenue, where they found a man shot in the back.
Police say the man was 35, but have not yet identified him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
