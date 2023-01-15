 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in East St. Louis. 

Illinois State Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 800 block of North 80th Street, where they found an 18-year-old man shot dead. 

No other information was available Sunday morning. 

