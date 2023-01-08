 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. 

Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.

The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police said he was fatally injured after being struck by gunfire.

No additional information was immediately available.

