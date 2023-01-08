Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said.
Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.
The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police said he was fatally injured after being struck by gunfire.
No additional information was immediately available.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
