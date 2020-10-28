 Skip to main content
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in East St. Louis, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

State police were called just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist with the investigation of a homicide that happened in the 1600 block of Henrietta Avenue.

The victim, an East St. Louis resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not publicly identified the man. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact Illinois State Police at (618) 954-8460 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

