Man shot and killed in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in the city's Fairground neighborhood, police say.

Police just responded just after 6 p.m. to North Grand Boulevard and Carter Avenue, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was not conscious or breathing, police said.

The scene was outside a Family Dollar store on North Grand. A sedan was crashed into a parking lot across the street from the Family Dollar, and witnesses on the scene said the victim had been in the sedan.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Fairground neighborhood is up about 18% from the same period one year ago. Property crime is down slightly, while violent crime is up.

Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed.

