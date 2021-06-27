Man shot and killed in Ferguson; police release image of suspect sought

FERGUSON — A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in in an altercation with a suspected gunman later photographed fleeing the scene, police said.

Ferguson police released images of a man identified as a suspect in the shooting shortly before noon, asking anyone with information to call detectives at 314 522-3100.

The shooting occurred about 8 a.m. inside an apartment in the Park Ridge Apartments complex in the 1300 block of Sharondale Drive, Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said in a news release.

Officers responding to a 911 alert to the shooting found a man shot inside an apartment, Armstrong said. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his wounds.

The shooting victim is 27-year-old man, Armstrong said. Police did not publicly identify the man because his family had not yet been notified.

Investigators believe the shooting followed an "altercation" inside one of the apartments between the shooting victim and another man, Armstrong said. It was unclear shortly after the shooting whether the two men knew one another, Armstrong said.