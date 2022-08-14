Man shot and killed in Flordell hills

FLORDELL HILLS — A man was shot and killed after an argument Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police said Velda City police, who patrol Flordell Hills, asked for their assistance investigating a homicide at the intersection of Glenboro and Gaylord Drives, near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Jennings Station Road.

St. Louis County police said one man shot the other during a fight. The victim died at the scene, and the other man was arrested a short distance away.

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not identify the victim.