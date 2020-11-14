Man shot and killed in Florissant ‘domestic incident’

FLORISSANT — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in the 1400 block of Waterford Drive.
Police said the shooting was a domestic incident. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound.
The Florissant Police Department is still investigating the incident and did not release any more information about the suspect or the victim.
Jacob Barker
Jacob Barker is a business reporter for the Post-Dispatch. 314-340-8291
