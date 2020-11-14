 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot and killed in Florissant ‘domestic incident’
0 comments

Man shot and killed in Florissant ‘domestic incident’

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORISSANT — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in the 1400 block of Waterford Drive. 

Police said the shooting was a domestic incident. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. 

The Florissant Police Department is still investigating the incident and did not release any more information about the suspect or the victim.

Police car
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports