Man shot and killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died late Tuesday after a shooting in north St. Louis, police said.

Authorities arrived around 9:35 p.m. to the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Avenue, east of Grand Center in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, where they found a man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The man's identity and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.