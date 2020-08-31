Man shot and killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot and killed one day earlier in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Deonta Landrum, 38, was found just before 6 p.m. Sunday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of Labadie Street. Police say Landrum lived in the same block.

Landrum was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information to contact their Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, and anonymous tipsters can contact them via CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).