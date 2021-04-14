Man shot and killed in North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.
Police responded just after midnight to the 1500 block of McLaren Avenue, near the edge of the Baden neighborhood, where they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's vehicle, with bullet marks, was nearby and had crashed, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
