Man shot and killed in North Pointe neighborhood

Updated at 12:55 p.m. with a victim identification and more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Sunday in the North Pointe neighborhood, police said.

Darrion Glover, 22, of the 4100 block of Labadie, was found dead about 1:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Goodfellow, according to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police report.

Police said he was in the driver's seat of a car that had hit a light post; others in the car, who had fled, but were found by police, were not injured.

Crime in the North Pointe neighborhood is up about 12% for the six months ending in June, compared to the same months in 2019.

The shooting was originally reported as happening at Goodfellow and McLaran.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or by calling CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward at 866-371-8477.