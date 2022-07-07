 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Thursday in north St. Louis. 

Tadero Taylor Sr., 60, was found shot in the hallway of a residence just after midnight in the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue.

Taylor lived in the same block where he was killed, near the edge of the Greater Ville and Kingsway West neighborhoods. 

Police have no suspects in his killing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

