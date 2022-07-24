Man shot and killed in O'Fallon Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man who had been shot several times was found in O'Fallon Park on Saturday evening, according to police reports.

At about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting at the park. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found deceased

No further information was available as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is the first homicide in O'Fallon Park this year, according to the Post-Dispatch Homicide Tracker. Surrounding neighborhoods — including North Riverfront, College Hill and Penrose — have had one killing each so far this year.