Man shot and killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. 

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North 13th Street, near the edge of the Columbus Square and Carr Square neighborhoods. 

No other information was available Monday evening. 

