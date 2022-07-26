 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in Soulard neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed late Monday in the city's Soulard neighborhood. 

Justin Spencer, 33, was killed just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Shenandoah Avenue. He lived in the same block where he was killed. 

Police said they have no suspects in his killing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

