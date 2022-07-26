Man shot and killed in Soulard neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed late Monday in the city's Soulard neighborhood.
Justin Spencer, 33, was killed just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Shenandoah Avenue. He lived in the same block where he was killed.
Police said they have no suspects in his killing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
