Man shot and killed in South St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood on Friday.
Police say the shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
From staff reports
