Man shot and killed in south St. Louis

South 8th Street, St. Louis

South 8th Street, St. Louis. Photo courtesy Google Maps

 David Hunn

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the LaSalle Park neighborhood here Friday afternoon.

Police said the man, 35, who was not identified, was shot in the 1300 block of South 10th Street, a pedestrian-only walkway just east of the St. Raymond senior apartments at Tucker Boulevard and Park Avenue. 

Police found him in the 1200 block of South 8th Street, a strip of warehouses, parking lots and shipping yards.

