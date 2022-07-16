Man shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the LaSalle Park neighborhood here Friday afternoon.
Police said the man, 35, who was not identified, was shot in the 1300 block of South 10th Street, a pedestrian-only walkway just east of the St. Raymond senior apartments at Tucker Boulevard and Park Avenue.
Police found him in the 1200 block of South 8th Street, a strip of warehouses, parking lots and shipping yards.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
