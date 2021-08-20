Man shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the Benton Park West neighborhood on Friday, police said.
About 4 p.m., officers responding to a call found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times in the 2600 block of Pestalozzi Street, in south St. Louis.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today