Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the Benton Park West neighborhood on Friday, police said. 

About 4 p.m., officers responding to a call found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times in the 2600 block of Pestalozzi Street, in south St. Louis. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

