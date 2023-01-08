 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood, near the northern edge of the city. 

The incident was reported shortly after noon, when police said a male victim was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue.

No additional details were immediately available.

