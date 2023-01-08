Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood, near the northern edge of the city.
The incident was reported shortly after noon, when police said a male victim was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue.
No additional details were immediately available.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
