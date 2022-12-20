 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood. 

St. Louis police were called around noon for a sudden death in the 8800 block of Lowell Street. There they found a man shot dead. 

Police have not yet identified the man. Homicide detectives are investigating his death. 

The homicide is the city's 192nd of the year, slightly more than it had this time last year. 

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
