ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man on Monday morning was shot and killed in a parking lot in Flordell Hills.
City of Country Club Hills officers were called to the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before noon on a report of a shooting, police said.
They found a man in a parking lot who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
Police did not specify which business' parking lot the shooting happened.
City of Country Club Hills police request the St. Louis County police lead the investigation.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck covers police for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Call her at 314-340-8344 or send your tips to drieck@post-dispatch.com.
