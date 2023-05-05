ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man on Monday morning was shot and killed in a parking lot in Flordell Hills.

City of Country Club Hills officers were called to the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before noon on a report of a shooting, police said.

They found a man in a parking lot who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police did not specify which business' parking lot the shooting happened.

City of Country Club Hills police request the St. Louis County police lead the investigation.