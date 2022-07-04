 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Man shot and killed in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a suspect Sunday evening after a man was shot in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue and found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police said he was unconscious and barely breathing when he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

A suspect was arrested, police said, and homicide detectives are investigating. 

Already during the holiday weekend, three people have been shot and killed in the city, one on the southern edge of downtown and two in the Vandeventer neighborhood. At least five others have been injured by gunfire since Saturday.

People are also reading…

2 killed in Vandeventer neighborhood Saturday
2 shot in downtown St. Louis early Sunday
St. Louis man charged after 66-year-old killed on porch in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
St. Louis police identify two people shot to death in SUV that crashed
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News