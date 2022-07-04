Man shot and killed in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a suspect Sunday evening after a man was shot in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue and found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police said he was unconscious and barely breathing when he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was arrested, police said, and homicide detectives are investigating.

Already during the holiday weekend, three people have been shot and killed in the city, one on the southern edge of downtown and two in the Vandeventer neighborhood. At least five others have been injured by gunfire since Saturday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.