Man shot and killed in St. Louis, found near popular microbrewery

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the LaSalle Park neighborhood here, and then found by police near a popular microbrewery.
Police said the man, 35, who was not identified, was shot in the 1300 block of South 10th Street, a pedestrian-only walkway just east of the St. Raymond senior apartments at Tucker Boulevard and Park Avenue.
Police found him in the 1200 block of South 8th Street, a strip of warehouses, parking lots and shipping yards that also includes the tasting room for 4 Hands Brewing Co.