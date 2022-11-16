 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood. 

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood. 

The man was found shot inside a home and was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

No other details were immediately available. 

