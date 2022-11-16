Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.
Police were called around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.
The man was found shot inside a home and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
From staff reports
