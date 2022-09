ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Friday in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police responded about 2:45 a.m. to the 1300 block of Temple Place, near the edge of the West End neighborhood, for a report of a shooting. There they found a man in his 30s shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is a 45-year-old man, police said, and initial investigations indicate he knew the victim and shot him over personal matters. He fled the scene and has not been arrested.