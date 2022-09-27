 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Page and Goodfellow boulevards.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at 1:55 p.m., according to an incident report. 

They found a man shot inside a home in the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Investigators had set up crime scene tape around two homes across the street from Omar's Food Shop in the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, near the border of the West End neighborhood. 

Additional information was not immediately available. 

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

