Man shot and killed in St. Louis Place neighborhood

Updated at 10:30 a.m. with ID of victim

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting late Friday in the 2900 block of North 21st Street.

The victim was identified as Darrell Chapple, 42, of the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Police investigating a report of a shooting about 11:34 p.m. found Chapple lying on a sidewalk. He had multiple puncture wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

